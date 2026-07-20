More couples say "I do" to Southern California courthouse weddings and "I don't" to expensive venues

Love is in the air at the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse, as more couples seem to be skipping traditional wedding ceremonies and venues in favor of more affordable options.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse has become one of the most sought-after venues in the state, giving couples the chance to tie the knot for a little over $200.

Skie and Jeremiah Hernandez drove from Bakersfield to Santa Barbara for their special day. "Venues are stressful to book. For us, it's easier to get the license, come here and do it this way," bride Skie Hernandez said.

Skie and Jeremiah Hernandez drove from Bakersfield to Santa Barbara for their special day. CBS LA

Out of necessity, courthouse weddings saw a spike during the pandemic, and now they are a coveted spot for brides and grooms.

Melinda Greene, Chief Deputy Clerk Recorder, Santa Barbara County, said it's a good idea to plan ahead and book appointments, as they fill up quickly.

"A license and ceremony are $204, so it's very affordable. " We haven't raised prices in many years," Greene said.

The Santa Barbara Mural Room was a good enough backdrop for former Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff back in 2014. Ceremonies in that room or in the courthouse, Sunken Gardens, require an additional permit and venue rental fee.

"We offer appointments for small weddings for less than 15 people, Greene said. "We give appointments online (and) those are released three months in advance; those book up quickly."

For Skie and Jeremiah, the steps outside the courthouse were good enough to commit to one another forever.

Santa Barbara County Courthouse steps wedding ceremony. CBS LA

"We've always loved the beach. We think it's beautiful here," Skie said. "We wanted an intimate ceremony with our family and friends and thought this is the perfect place to do that."

Santa Barbara County is even fast-tracking civil ceremonies to meet the demand, as Greene said they offer express weddings. "You are permitted to bring one witness, and we perform the ceremony at the counter," she said.