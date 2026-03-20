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Santa Barbara County deputy stabbed in chest while responding to call

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was stabbed in the chest while responding to a call early Friday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release, the office said deputies responded to the La Posada interim housing community in Goleta around 12:05 a.m. after a man called in an agitated state" and made statements claiming he intended to hurt someone.

The man hung up, and called again minutes later, repeating the same threats.

Upon arrival at about 12:14 a.m., deputies found the man, who was later identified as 44-year-old Abu Bakr Sugich. Deputies kept their distance from Sugich, the office said, and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

At one point, Sugich walked away before returning and making an advance at a deputy. He then produced a black hunting-style knife and stabbed a deputy, identified as Fabian Flores, in the upper chest.

Sugich continued to assault Flores before other deputies took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

Deputies immediately helped Flores with hin injuries by providing direct pressure to the wound and requesting a medical response. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he was treated for the injury.

He's since been released from the hospital.

Sugich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held on $1 million bail.

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