Santa Anita owners reveal their $30 million expansion and upgrade plan

The owners of Santa Anita Park shared details of their $30 million plan to upgrade and expand the park as they close their Northern California racetrack.

Earlier this month, The Stronach Group announced that it was closing Golden Gate Fields at the end of 2023. With that closure, Stronach said they will spend $1 million to support the relocation of horses, trainers, jockeys, backstretch employees and caregivers to Southern California if they choose to go.

Renovation plans for Santa Anita include an increase in field sizes, additional day racing and millions of dollars in expansion features and upgrades. And for horse health, there will be an equine pool for hydrotherapy.

"We are confident that this comprehensive package of important measures will not only bolster the racing, training, owner and fan experience at Santa Anita Park ... but also support Northern California stakeholders through a challenging transition period, and lead the way with state and industrywide changes that will result in a healthier, competitive and sustainable future for thoroughbred racing in Southern California," Stronach Group Chairwoman, CEO and President Belinda Stronach said in a statement Friday.

The company said earlier this month that the move would also increase activity at San Luis Rey Downs, a private training track it owns in Bonsall, in San Diego County.

Details for Santa Anita expansion and upgrades:

A new $4.5 million, all-weather synthetic track will replace the existing training track at Santa Anita Park.

A commitment to fund a portion of 2024 health care premiums for Golden Gate Field employees.

The creation of a job board accessible to backside employees to support the transition to Santa Anita Park.

An investment of at least $500,000 over two years toward building a "state-of-the-art equine pool for hydrotherapy and horse exerciser, accessible to trainers at Santa Anita Park, that will help horses more easily recover from injury."

$23.2 million toward a backside barn improvement program.

A one-mile turf track where a chute will be built