Santa Ana winds to bring warmer weather to Southern California

A round of Santa Ana winds is expected to bring warmer temperatures to much of Southern California this week.

In anticipation, CBS Los Angeles has issued a Next Weather Alert for the valleys, mountains and inland areas of Los Angeles and Orange Countiesas well as much of the Inland Empire, for Wednesday.

The advisory does not include the beaches, deserts or the LA basin.

The Santa Ana winds will gust between 45-50 mph, with isolated gusts of 55 mph in some areas.

The National Weather Service said the winds will bring warmer and drier weather to Southern California with temperatures reaching around 80-90 degrees this week.

The warming trend could bring record-setting high temperatures. LA and Orange counties are expected to hit around 90 degrees on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop going into the weekend, with Friday expected to hover around 73 degrees for both areas.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a windblown dust advisory for much of the Inland Empire and Orange County, as well as Long Beach and the surrounding area. Monitors expect air quality to drop to unhealthy levels on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, they mentioned that the air quality can change throughout the day and may vary by location.

AQMD officials urged residents to limit their time outside and to run air conditioning and/or an air purifier if possible.

The advisory will last from Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. to Wednesday, 11 p.m.