Southern California's strong, gusty Santa Ana winds expected to last into Sunday

High-speed wind gusts hit throughout Southern California overnight into Saturday, with conditions expected to last into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS projected wind speeds to reach as high as 70 miles per hour on the Santa Susana Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains' ridgetops, with gusts between 40 and 55 mph in the Santa Ana wind corridor.

As a result of the gusty, strong winds, CBS LA issued a Next Weather Alert that's expected to last through Sunday.

"The good news is, as we get to the second half of our weekend, some of those winds will start to calm down," said CBS LA meteorologist Chloe Carlson.

Saturday morning was set to be the time where winds were at their top strength. The peak was forecast to last until 2 p.m., as the jet stream is most aligned with surface-level winds.

At 3 p.m., the NWS High Wind Warning is set to expire in the Los Angeles County mountain areas.

Winds were predicted to subside in the evening hours on Saturday before picking back up on Sunday morning, albeit at lower speeds than Saturday morning.

Higher temperatures in the high 70s and 80s were expected to coincide with the winds on Saturday and Sunday across Southern California.