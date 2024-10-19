Santa Ana winds and low humidity are forecasted to elevate fire risk

Strong winds and low humidity are increasing the risk of fires this weekend.

A wind advisory is in effect until at least 3 p.m. Saturday for the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, as well as the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS says Santa Ana wind gusts are expected to reach 25 to 40 mph, with isolated gusts up to 50 mph, especially in the hills and mountain peaks.

Southern California Edison has warned customers in fire-prone areas, including Azusa, that power may be shut off to prevent wildfires. On Friday, the company cut power to about 9,000 customers and aims to avoid further shut-offs on Saturday.

Winds are expected to peak late morning and early afternoon before tapering off in the evening. A red flag warning is in effect until 6 p.m. due to strong winds and low humidity, affecting the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors.

While winds should decrease by Sunday, temperatures may remain elevated, reaching near 90°F in warmer valleys and the low to mid-80s along the coast.