Woman in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana

A 55-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana on Friday night.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Grand Avenue, where officers were called after learning of a crash in the area, according to a social media post from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Both Santa Ana police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the scene, where they found a 55-year-old woman who was in a wheelchair lying in the road with "significant injuries," the post said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified.

Police said that the pedestrian was crossing Grand Avenue westbound when she was hit by a car driving north.

"The driver fled the scene but later returned and cooperated with the investigation," police said.

Officers did not say if the driver was arrested.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SAPD at (714) 245-8224.