Orange County sexual assault suspect also wanted for child sex offenses, police say

An alleged sexual assault suspect who was arrested on Sunday was also revealed to have an outstanding warrant for child-related sex offenses, according to Santa Ana police.

According to a news release, police were called to the 2000 block of S. Lowell Street in Santa Ana at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

"During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect ... who resided in an accessory dwelling unit in the backyard, entered his roommate's bedroom without permission and sexually assaulted her," the release said.

Police said that the suspect, 38-year-old Jaime Marin, was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Tustin for separate sex-related offenses, including lewd acts with a child, distribution of pornography and child endangerment.

Police said Marin was booked at Santa Ana Jail and is awaiting an appearance in court.