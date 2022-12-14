Watch CBS News
Santa Ana to swear in the city's first female mayor

The City of Santa Ana is making history Tuesday with its first female mayor. 

Valerie Amezcua is set to be sworn in at the Santa Ana City Council meeting. She is the first woman to lead Santa Ana in the city's153-year history. 

Her campaign platform focused on public safety and improving relationships between police and the community. She also serves on the board of the Santa Ana Unified School District. 

