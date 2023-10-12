Santa Ana police searching for man caught on camera ramming elderly person with shopping cart

Man caught on camera as he rams elderly person with shopping cart in Santa Ana

Man caught on camera as he rams elderly person with shopping cart in Santa Ana

Man caught on camera as he rams elderly person with shopping cart in Santa Ana

Authorities are seeking help in identifying a man who was caught on camera while he rammed an elderly person with a shopping cart in Santa Ana.

Photos of the suspect. Santa Ana Police Department

According to a statement from Santa Ana Police Department, the incident happened back on Sept. 19 outside of a grocery store in the 1400 block of W. Edinger Avenue.

Police say that the elderly man was using a cane to walk through the parking lot when he was confronted by the man, who was panhandling.

"After the victim declined and walked away, the suspect followed him and forcefully pushed a shopping cart from behind, and took the victim's belongings before running away," the statement said.

Video shows the moments that the man is struck from behind, flying into the air before slamming onto the cement. He can be seen still lying on the ground as the suspect runs away.

Police say that he was taken to a hospital for the injuries he suffered in the incident.

They've released a pair of pictures of the suspect in hopes that someone can identify him. He is described as a male between 25 and 35 years old who stands approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has a tattoo on his outer left forearm and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (714) 245-8373.