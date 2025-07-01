Santa Ana police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck and killed pedestrian

Santa Ana police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard and Hazard Avenue, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian, 46-year-old Santa Ana resident David Westman, lying in the street. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that Westman was walking westbound through the traffic lanes on Harbor Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound," police said.

The driver fled by the time police arrived.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SAPD at (714) 245-8208.