Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa Ana police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck and killed pedestrian

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Santa Ana police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday. 

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard and Hazard Avenue, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian, 46-year-old Santa Ana resident David Westman, lying in the street. He was declared dead at the scene. 

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that Westman was walking westbound through the traffic lanes on Harbor Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound," police said. 

The driver fled by the time police arrived. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SAPD at (714) 245-8208.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.