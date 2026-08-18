Santa Ana girl sings with Karol G during SoFi Stadium concert

An 11-year-old girl from Santa Ana experienced an unforgettable moment at SoFi Stadium when international superstar Karol G invited her to sing during last Friday's concert.

April Salazar's dream coming true is a lesson in love and hard work. April's mom Blanca Salazar said she saved up earnings from the family's tamale stand, No Tamales, No Vida, for a year to buy her little girl tickets to the sold-out show.

"You go to sleep late or wake up really early in the morning to go to work," Blanca said.

All that hard work turned into front-row seats, with Blanca surprising her daughter with help from a local boutique.

"I was crying. The girls were crying. Everyone was crying," Blanca said.

Right next to the stage, April said Karol G noticed her and beelined toward the girl.

"She looked at me and told her cameraman and she went to me," April said.

She sang every word, impressing the international superstar. The latin singer then turned the microphone to Blanca and that's how she learned about the family business.

"She's saying to the whole SoFi Stadium that I sell tamales," Blanca said. "I was in shock. I was shaking. I couldn't even believe it."

Since the concert, the family business has gotten even more popular than it already was.

April hopes the next customer will be Karol G herself.

"If Karol G comes, I'll give her a dozen on the house," April said.