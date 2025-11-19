Orange County woman dies in crash with garbage truck while crossing Santa Ana street

A 69-year-old woman was struck and killed by a garbage truck while crossing the street in Santa Ana early Wednesday morning, police say.

The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. in a neighborhood near Shelton Street and Bishop Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. It happened less than a block from Pio Pico Elementary School.

Officers arrived to find that a garbage truck had struck a pedestrian. The victim, identified as Santa Ana woman Maria Rubalcava de Ruesga, was declared dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the trash truck was traveling eastbound on Bishop St. when it made a right turn onto southbound Shelton St. at the roundabout," an SAPD release said. "The truck subsequently struck Rubalcava as she was crossing the street."

Police said that the truck driver remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the woman's family, friends and those impacted by this loss," said a statement from a Santa Ana city spokesperson. "The accident occurred near Pio Pico Elementary School when families and children were in the area. The City has contacted Santa Ana Unified School District's Superintendent and trustee to offer any assistance the City can provide."

SAUSD officials said that a crisis team was activated and that there would be support available for PPES students and school site leaders.

As their investigation into the collision continues, SAPD's Collision Investigation Unit asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has further information to contact them at (714) 245-8224.