Food truck driver killed in Santa Ana crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A food truck driver died on Tuesday night after a violent crash in Santa Ana, police said.

The collision was reported at about 10:46 p.m. in the area of Warner Avenue and Birch Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. 

Police said an SUV and a food truck collided, and the food truck overturned. The truck's driver was ejected from the vehicle in the process.

The driver, a man who remains unidentified publicly, was pinned underneath the overturned truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger inside the food truck and the driver of the SUV were both transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. Drugs or alcohol use are not believed to be factors.

No additional details were immediately made available.

