Food truck driver killed in Santa Ana crash

A food truck driver died on Tuesday night after a violent crash in Santa Ana, police said.

The collision was reported at about 10:46 p.m. in the area of Warner Avenue and Birch Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police said an SUV and a food truck collided, and the food truck overturned. The truck's driver was ejected from the vehicle in the process.

The driver, a man who remains unidentified publicly, was pinned underneath the overturned truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger inside the food truck and the driver of the SUV were both transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. Drugs or alcohol use are not believed to be factors.

No additional details were immediately made available.