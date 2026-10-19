Orange County police investigating after $1 million in sports and Pokémon cards stolen from FedEx truck

An investigation is underway after nearly $1 million in trading cards was stolen from a FedEx truck in Orange County last week.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in the 1600 block of E. St. Andrew, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Officers were called to the Professional Sports Authenticator headquarters for reports of a theft.

Police said that two pallets were stolen, and a third was "disrupted." Each of the pallets contained miscellaneous trading cards, including sports and Pokémon.

"The estimated value at the time was $963,000; however, the exact value of what was stolen could not be determined until the remaining boxes were scanned," the Santa Ana PD statement said.

No arrests have yet been reported, and none of the stolen items have been recovered, police said.

A FedEx spokesperson shared a statement with CBS LA upon request, saying that "the security of our customers' shipments is a top priority," and that they were working with law enforcement as the investigation continued.

A statement from PSA, which authenticates and grades collectibles and trading cards, also noted that the company was working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.

"We have deactivated the certificates for the stolen items and notified marketplace partners so they can be on the lookout for rare and serialized items," a statement from PSA said. "Our customer service team has contacted affected customers directly and is arranging compensation based on fair market value."



