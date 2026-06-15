16-year-old boy in Santa Ana fatally shot by police during family dispute

A 16-year-old boy, allegedly armed with a knife, is dead after being shot by police during a dispute with his family in Santa Ana on Sunday night.

The Santa Ana Police Department said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Main Street when officers responded to a call of a family disturbance.

According to police, a man reported that his girlfriend's 16-year-old son, who was allegedly under the influence, was damaging property inside their apartment, and he had allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

When officers arrived, they encountered the teen who remained armed with the knife and an officer-involved shooting took place.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Santa Ana Police Department's Homicide Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Orange County District Attorney's Office will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Ana police.