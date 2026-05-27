51-year-old man killed while riding e-bike in Orange County

A 51-year-old man was killed in a crash while riding his e-bike in Santa Ana over the weekend, according to police.

In a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department, officers said the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, near the intersection of Chestnut and Cypress Avenues. Upon arrival, they found the man, identified as Rey Flores, of Santa Ana, lying in the roadway with "significant injuries."

Flores was pronounced dead on Tuesday, May 26, three days after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, Flores was riding his e-bicycle westbound on Chestnut Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Cypress Ave.," the release said. "The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation, and did not appear to be impaired."

Detectives are still working to determine if Flores was impaired at the time of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may know more was asked to contact Santa Ana PD's Collision Investigation Unit at 714-245-8208.