Orange County bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana

A 60-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana on Friday night, according to police.

It happened at around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Standard Avenue and Warner Avenue, Santa Ana Police Department officers said in a news release shared on social media.

Upon arrival, officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel found the bicyclist lying in the road with significant injuries, the release said. Despite attempted life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Irvine resident Francois Primeau.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, Primeau was riding his bicycle through the intersection ... when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Warner Ave.," the release said. "Immediately following the collision, the driver fled the scene."

Police did not have immediate information on the vehicle involved or the suspect.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Santa Ana PD's Collision Investigation Unit Detective K. Briley at 714-245-8215 or the Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.