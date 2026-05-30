Police looking to identify woman seen throwing food at Orange County Chipotle worker

Santa Ana Police Department officers are seeking help in identifying and locating a woman who was seen throwing a container full of food at a Chipotle employee in early May.

In a video shared by police, the woman, wearing all black, can be seen arguing with the employee before cocking her right arm back with the food in hand. She then steps forward and hurls the food directly at the employee, causing the container to burst open and food to spill out.

"On May 12, the suspect threw her bowl of food at the victim's chest and fled through the shopping center located in the 1300 block of W. 17th Street," a social media post from SAPD said. It was part of their weekly "Wanted Wednesday" series, in which they ask the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted for some sort of crime in their jurisdiction.

The suspect who allegedly threw food at a Chipotle employee in Santa Ana. Santa Ana Police Department

Police said that the suspect is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old and has long dark hair.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Police Investigative Specialist C. Rodriguez at 714-245-8403.