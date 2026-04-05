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Los Angeles firefighters recover body from base of Point Fermin Bluffs in San Pedro

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles firefighters recovered a man's body from the beach below the Point Fermin Bluffs in San Pedro early Sunday morning. 

Rescue divers were called to the area at around 8:40 a.m. where they learned that the victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was "beyond medical help," according to a news release shared by the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The body was hoisted from the beach by LAFD Air Ops and the deceased person was relocated to an undisclosed location so that it could be transferred to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. 

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Firefighters said that Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating the incident. 

No further information was provided. 

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