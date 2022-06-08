San Marcos ups police presence at daycares following vague online threat

An online threat vaguely directed at a "daycare in San Marcos" caused several cities around the nation to go on high alert Wednesday morning.

The threat was first reported to San Marcos Police Department in Texas, on a submitted Crime Stoppers tip which detailed a threat of violence had been made at a "daycare in San Marcos."

According to police, the threat was made via an online chatroom of an undisclosed gaming platform.

As a result, three cities -- all sharing the same name -- took preventative steps to protect their communities. The Texas area police department alerted both San Marcos in California and San Marco in Florida.

Investigators were able to locate a lead, and working with partnering agencies including the FBI, are hoping to identify the source of the threat.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department indicated that "in looking at the calls for service, the Sheriff's Department has been conducting extra patrols at the daycare facilities this morning."

They urged the community to remain vigilant, and if they see something, to say something.