Yearlong sexual assault investigation in Riverside County leads to arrest of youth treatment facility employee

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

A yearlong investigation into allegations of sexual assault at a licensed residential treatment facility for minors in Riverside County resulted in an arrest on Thursday, according to authorities. 

The investigation began in September 2024, when Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies learned of allegations against 31-year-old Antoine Christopher Sims, an employee at the treatment facility in San Jacinto, according to a news release

Investigators were made aware of inappropriate contact that allegedly took place between Sims and multiple juvenile residents under his care, the release said. 

"Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified multiple victims and uncovered a pattern of predatory behavior involving grooming, inappropriate communication, and unlawful sexual contact," deputies said. 

document-3.jpg
Antoine Christopher Sims, who was arrested for alleged sexual assault at a licensed residential treatment facility in San Jacinto. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Sims was arrested in Winchester on Thursday when deputies found him near the intersection of Sycamore Canyon Lane and Bachelor Peak Street, the release noted. He was booked on multiple felony charges, including lewd acts with a child and oral copulation with a minor under the age of 16. 

Due to the nature of the crimes, deputies have limited the release of additional details. They also believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 654-2702. 

