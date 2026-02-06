Watch CBS News
Riverside County deputies shoot, kill allegedly armed hit-and-run suspect in San Jacinto

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and killed an allegedly armed hit-and-run suspect in San Jacinto on Friday afternoon. 

In a news release, deputies said that they were dispatched to the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and San Jacinto Avenue after learning of the hit-and-run crash. However, upon arrival, they learned that one of the drivers had fled from the area. 

They found the suspect, who still hasn't been publicly identified, a short distance away in the 2000 block of San Jacinto Avenue, where they attempted to take him into custody, the release said. 

"The suspect failed to comply with deputies' commands, produced a firearm, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," according to the RSO release. 

The suspect died at the scene after being struck by gunfire, deputies said.

The driver of the other car involved in the hit-and-run crash was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the news release. 

Per department policy, the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. The Riverside County Sheriff's Force Investigation Detail is leading the investigation.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-2777. 

