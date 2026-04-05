Homicide investigation underway after 27-year-old man shot in San Jacinto

A homicide investigation is underway in Riverside County after a man was fatally shot in San Jacinto late Saturday night.

It happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the 45000 block of Castile Canyon Road, where deputies were dispatched after learning of a person who had been shot in the area, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, responding deputies located 27-year-old Frankie Ortega, a resident of San Jacinto, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," the release said. "Ortega was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Central Homicide Unit investigators were contacted to assume the investigation, deputies noted.

No information was provided on a suspect or motive in the shooting. Investigators said they are still working to determine a suspect or suspects involved.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO Central Homicide Unit Investigator Gonzales at (951) 955-2777.