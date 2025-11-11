San Fernando Valley expected to honor veterans with annual parade as government shutdown continues

In the San Fernando Valley, every year, thousands of people gather to honor the country's veterans with a special Veterans Day parade. Even as the government shutdown continues, this year will be no exception.

The parade along San Fernando Mission and Laurel Canyon boulevards is a celebration for America's heroes, the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our freedom.

This year marks the 21st San Fernando Valley Veterans Day parade, the largest of its kind in Los Angeles County, drawing nearly 20,000 people each year.

Mayor Karen Bass is expected to take part in the ceremonies later this morning, delivering remarks before joining the procession that steps off at 11:11 a.m. The parade will travel south just over a mile down Laurel Canyon and end at Ritchie Valens Recreation Center in Pacoima on Paxton Street.

About 2,000 veterans from World War II to those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan will ride or march. Organizers say it's a chance to reconnect, remember, and recognize service that spans generations.

This year's celebration comes as the federal government shutdown has forced the cancellation of some Veterans Day events across Southern California.

The annual "flag for every hero" ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery, where volunteers usually place nearly 300,000 flags at veterans' graves, was canceled due to staffing shortages and logistical issues. But union members from the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters stepped in, placing more than 2,000 flags to make sure heroes there are not forgotten.

Despite the shutdown, most veteran services remain open, which include VA medical centers, outpatient clinics, benefits processing, burials, and the Veterans Crisis Line. The VA's main call center and the Veterans Crisis Line are open 24 hours a day.

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day parade begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.