San Fernando Valley smoke shops and hydroponics store burglarized overnight

Burglars stole an ATM, ripped metal security gates off a business, and broke a loading dock gate in an early Wednesday morning crime spree at smoke shops and a hydroponics store.

The front security doors are now missing at SL Smokes near Victory Boulevard and Woodman in Valley Glen after an early morning break-in.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the smoke shop business around 1 a.m. and found not only the front gates ripped off and dismantled on the sidewalk, but also an ATM had been stolen. It's unknown if any merchandise was stolen from the shop.

A witness said the burglars took off in a gray GMC Yukon.

Two hours later, security footage from a Van Nuys smoke shop in the 14400 block of Sherman Way shows three suspects ripping metal security gates off the business around 3 a.m.

The suspects attached a metal chain to the gates and their gray SUV, accelerated and ripped the gates off their hinges. The owner of the store said merchandise and cash were stolen. The suspects got away in a GMC Yukon and a possible second car, described as a G wagon.

LAPD officers have not yet said if the two burglaries were connected.

One hour later, around 4 a.m., LAPD officers from the North Hollywood Division responded to Green Coast Hydroponics in the 11300 block of Sherman Way in Sun Valley, where they found that a loading dock gate had been broken.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available, police said. It was unclear if anything was taken.