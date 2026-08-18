San Fernando Valley project looks to build skyscrapers for seniors

The San Fernando Valley is starting a project to build skyscrapers filled with affordable housing for seniors.

The four buildings will be roughly 40 floors tall and house more than 3,000 units. It's part of a much wider-scale redevelopment plan for the Warner Center.

"In many ways, it's the future of senior housing," Councilmember Bob Blumenfield said. It's kind of like Golden Girls on steroids."

Blumenfield said the project, dubbed the Viva Development, has been in the works for more than a decade.

"I think people are really excited about it, and I think part of that is, it's not just rampant growth, it's smart growth," Blumenfield said.

Seniors will have their own rooms and private baths with a shared kitchen and living space, with staff on hand to help with daily needs.

"I think by scale, by far, it's the most aggressive that we've seen," said Soo Im, who's part of the design team.

The design team for Viva is the same one creating Rams Village just a block away, which will feature the team's headquarters, training facility and more residential living on the 52-acre site.

"It's going to create some amazing synergy with all the walkability and different amenities that's going to be provided," Im said.

To qualify, residents must have an average income of about 60% of the region's median income. Blumenfield said the site takes pressure off neighborhoods and keeps construction out of high-risk fire zones, targeting a walkable, pedestrian-friendly area.

"Which is great for seniors, but it's really great for everybody," Blumenfield said.

It's unclear when the project will be finished.