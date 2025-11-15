Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police arrest "Mountain Bike Bandit" accused of more than 20 burglaries

Los Angeles Police Department officers have arrested a suspect they dubbed the "Mountain Bike Bandit," who they believe is connected to at least 20 different commercial burglaries in the San Fernando Valley over the last several weeks. 

Juan Montes, 26, of North Hollywood, was arrested early Saturday morning for two different burglaries that happened in Studio City at around 3 a.m., LAPD officers told CBS Los Angeles. 

The burglaries, which happened at Reno's Pizza on Ventura Boulevard and Argo Mediterranean on Ventura Boulevard, were just the latest in what police believe is a lengthy list of burglaries, including six that happened overnight on Thursday

Upon responding to those incidents, police said that they quickly found Montes and took him into custody. They said that he was riding a mountain bike and wearing a backpack similar to those that they've seen in multiple security videos from businesses that were burglarized. They said that they also discovered that Montes was in possession of burglary tools. 

Police said that Montes is currently on parole after he was released from jail for a previous commercial burglary crime, but they did not provide specific details. 

As their investigation continues, LAPD detectives ask anyone who believes that they may have been victimized by Montes to contact them at (213) 928-8206. 

