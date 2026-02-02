Arrest made after woman allegedly sexually assaulted during San Fernando Valley medical treatment

Los Angeles police are seeking additional victims of a man who was arrested after a woman was allegedly raped during a medical treatment appointment in January.

In a news release shared Monday, police said that a 23-year-old woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted "while receiving medical treatment in the San Fernando Valley" on Jan. 15.

Investigators identified the suspect in the incident as 33-year-old Julius Czar Francisco. They did not provide any further information on how Francisco was connected to the allegations or if he was an employee at the facility where the incident allegedly happened.

The next day, police located and arrested Francisco near the 12300 block of Osborne Street in Pacoima, according to the release. He was booked for rape by force but has since been released after posting bond.

"Due to the nature of the assault, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Topanga Division Sexual Assault unit believe there are unreported victims of Francisco," the release said.

Detectives asked anyone who believes they are also a victim or who may know more to contact them at (818) 756-3264.