Suspect wanted for assaulting LAPD officer arrested after high-speed chase

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer on Tuesday night. It began in the San Fernando Valley, but moved west as the suspect fled, ending in the Westwood area.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect was seen driving at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour on surface streets in the Century City area without headlights on.

Just before 10:15 p.m., the suspect narrowly avoided a devastating crash at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Veteran Avenue, somehow managing to squeeze between two cars waiting at a red light without causing considerable damage.

There were several other close calls during the chase, as the suspect nearly collided with pedestrians and bicyclists as he fled.

The suspect immediately pulled over and surrendered to officers, who took him into custody with firearms drawn. Aerial footage showed some damage to the front right wheel of the suspect's vehicle after he pulled over.

Initially, LAPD officers said they were chasing the driver for making criminal threats, but at some point during the chase, officers said he allegedly assaulted a police officer with a deadly weapon. No information was immediately available on either allegation.

No further information was provided.