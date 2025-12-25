Watch CBS News
San Fernando Valley crash leaves at least 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
A two-car collision in the San Fernando Valley left one man dead and another hospitalized on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at 2:07 p.m. in the 7200 block of North Kelvin Avenue in Winnetka, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

No details on the circumstances of the crash were released, but authorities said two men in their 30s were trapped and required extrication from their vehicles.

One of those men was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the LAFD said. Another was in at least critical condition.

No additional details were immediately made available.

