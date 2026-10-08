San Dimas resident raises concerns about fires along 57 Freeway

Flies and ants swarm a pile of rotting trash tucked into this alcove beside the 57 Freeway in San Dimas.

There are signs that people have been camping in the overgrown brush where CBS LA also found an open can of fuel meant for outdoor power equipment.

"My fear is of a fire," resident Marnie Trussell said. "In the past month, we've had three fires in San Dimas."

Trussell said she's lived in San Dimas all her life, and she's never seen this area on Arrow Highway so overgrown. Dry branches and foliage are six feet tall in some places. Trussell is worried that someone will get hurt.

"No one, it doesn't matter if you're housed or unhoused, deserves to be on fire," Trussell said. "It's not OK, and that is my main concern. I care about people, and I care about my community, and that's why I'm doing this."

She's been reaching out to every government agency she can, including senators, council members and police. She says she's been told this is Caltrans property, including the fenced area around the corner where a tree recently caught fire.

"The disconnect is Caltrans," Trussell said.

She said she and other neighbors have reported this to Caltrans multiple times over four months with no response.

"This is important," Trussell said. "I mean, Caltrans, help!"

Caltrans District 7 said they will be looking into this location as they do with any potential fire danger or encampment incidents in their right-of-way.

"With 1,100 freeway lane miles in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, we maintain, repair and clear a lot of right-of-way," Caltrans wrote. "We appreciate the public helping to identify areas of concern through our Customer Service Request portal."

Trussell said volunteers from the community cleared out some of the trash.

"We shouldn't have to do this," she said. "Last time I checked, we pay for this. It's our taxes."