San Diego WWII veteran is awarded France's Legion of Honor medal

A San Diego veteran was awarded France's Legion of Honor medal Feb. 17 for his service as a translator during WWII.

PFC Lucien Des Lauriers, now 97 years old, gathered with his family at a ceremony where the veteran was honored by France's Consul General for his service and contributions 80 years ago.

"Really it is an honor and like I said before, it's a big surprise," said Des Lauriers.

France's Consul General Julie Duhaut-Bedos said the Medal of the Legion of Honor is the highest and most prestigious French award a person can receive.

The WWII army vet was deployed to Europe in 1944. He was an infantry rifleman and heavy weapons operator on D-Day in Normandy, and he was fluent in French.

"I was an interpreter and when we hit Paris, our truck went under the Eiffel Tower and we parked there and went four levels down," said Des Lauriers as he described meeting the French army officer and statesman, Charles de Gaulle.

"Mr. Des Lauriers, France has not forgotten these American young men like you who demonstrated their selflessness, generosity, unwavering bravery and courage whilst under fired by the enemy," said Consul General Duhaut-Bedos. "It is a way to express beyond words, the gratitude of my country to all these men and women."

Des Lauriers also earned two Purple Heart medals, the EAME Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the and the American Campaign Medal.

Des Lauriers' son, Andrew Des Lauriers said he is very proud of his father. "In the horrors of war, It's good to find that what's come out of this is honoring a man at 97 years old that was a significant part of the liberation of France and you know, I mean, what can I say it makes me makes me proud and it makes me honored to be part of this moment," said Andrew.