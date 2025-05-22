Cessna 550 jet crashes in San Diego neighborhood. See where the flight originated.

At least 2 killed after plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

At least 2 killed after plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

At least 2 killed after plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

The San Diego plane crash that killed at least two people and injured eight others on Thursday involved a Cessna 550 private jet.

The crash took place around 3:45 a.m. in the Murphy Canyon military housing neighborhood. The plane crashed into several homes, causing damage to at least 10, the San Diego Police Department said. Officials said jet fuel from the crash ignited multiple car fires.

The fiery crash forced residents to evacuate their homes and police to issue road closures. Capt. Bob Heely, Commanding Officer of the Naval base in San Diego, said the neighborhood where the crash occurred is Navy-owned housing.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

What kind of plane crashed in San Diego?

Preliminary information from the FAA said the plane that crashed in San Diego was a Cessna 550. The lane is part of the Cessna Citation model of jets.

On Thursday morning, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy told reporters the plane was a private jet registered in the Midwest, although the owner has not been confirmed.

Eddy also said the plane can usually seat eight to 10 people, but it is still unclear how many people were on board the plane when the crash occurred.

Where did the plane that crashed in San Diego originate?

According to flight information from FlightAware, a company that offers flight tracking, the jet left the Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, New Jersey, on Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. local time. It made a stop at the Colonel James Jabara Airport in Wichita, Kansas, around 10:49 p.m. local time. It then headed for the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego but never made it.