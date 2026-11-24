A police pursuit crash in San Clemente has prompted a full closure of the southbound 5 Freeway on Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a full freeway closure north of Cristianitos Road for an unknown duration. All traffic is being diverted off the freeway to Calafia.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said around 1 a.m., deputies began pursuing a driver who was possibly involved in a burglary.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly began driving recklessly and took off at a high rate of speed.

The driver crashed into the back of a truck tractor-trailer combination.

The driver and the passenger of the pursuit vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes.