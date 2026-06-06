3 hospitalized after stabbing on San Clemente Pier, according to Orange County deputies

Three people were hospitalized after a stabbing on the San Clemente Pier on Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies told CBS LA that the incident happened at around 9 p.m. on the pier, which is located off the 600 block of Avenida Victoria.

Upon arrival, deputies found all three people suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. They were each taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, and deputies said that there were no suspects outstanding. They didn't say exacly what led up to the stabbing.

They said that the incident appeared to be gang-related as their investigation continues.