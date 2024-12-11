San Bernardino's "Paintbrush Program" seeks to beautify storefronts and develop small business

Applications are now open for San Bernardino business owners that are looking to beautify their storefront on the city's dollar.

The "Paintbrush Program," which aims to improve the outer appearance of existing businesses, is funded by the Facade Improvement Grant Program.

By doing so, city officials believe that the program can "enhance economic opportunities within the small business community to encourage additional investment in the city's commercial corridors," said a statement from the city.

Business owners can receive between $10,000 and $20,000 to improve their businesses appearance through a number of renovations, which include exterior painting, awnings, window or door replacement and having new signs installed.

The grant is funded by the Federal American Rescue Plan, $1 million which city officials have allocated specifically to spruce up local businesses.