Thieves in tow truck caught on camera stealing vehicle from San Bernardino driveway

Security video shows the moments when thieves used an unmarked tow truck to steal a San Bernardino man's truck from outside of his girlfriend's home last week.

The footage shows the white tow truck speeding down the road, while the gray truck hooked to the back's alarm blares through the nighttime silence at around 1:34 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

"Crazy to think about someone just taking your truck in the middle of he night without you knowing," said Brandon Hurtado, whose 2024 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck has been missing since the incident.

He said that his girlfriend called him to ask about where he was truck was that morning, and he told her that he had left it parked outside.

"She's like, 'It's not there anymore. I heard a car alarm just drive further away,'" Hurtado recalled. "They didn't have to get off, just back it up, hook it on to transmission and leave."

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies say that this isn't the first time they've been made aware of a vehicle theft case involving a tow truck, and that they're now investigating several cases both in San Bernardino County and with other local law enforcement agencies across Southern California.

Since Hurtado's mother posted the video on social media, he says that at least a dozen others have reached out with similar stories.

"People's truck got stolen, they messaged on Facebook saying it's been happening to them as well," Hurtado said.

As the search for the truck continues, Hurtado said that the tracker on his truck has been disabled, meaning the suspects knew exactly what they were doing.