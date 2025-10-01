San Bernardino shopping center using cat sounds to deter homeless encampments

A San Bernardino strip mall has resorted to playing the sound of screaming cats to deter homeless encampments.

Some residents believe it's a creative concept, while others describe the idea at Sterling Plaza Shopping Center as borderline demonic.

"They're sicker than the ones out here. I'll tell you that much," resident Ryan Balterra said. "It's like some Halloween, Michael Myers type of stuff."

Resident Alexa Diana said the shopping center initially played classical music before switching to the cat noises.

"At first it was Mozart, and then it just changed to cats," she said. "The cats get a little scary at night."

CBS News Los Angeles attempted to contact the property management company for the Sterling Plaza Shopping Center, but has not received a response.

The City of San Bernardino said the property's plan does not violate any ordinances. Some businesses believe the cat noises are actually helping.

"It's helping us get the homeless to leave the area," employee Cristina Ruiz said.

Ruiz said the speakers blast the sounds late at night through the early morning, preventing homeless residents from sleeping in front of the storefronts.

"We had the homeless blocking the door," Ruiz said. "The manager had to call the police to have them removed so he could get in. Sometimes, he'd have to go through the back."

San Bernardino County said 44% of its homeless population lives on the street for more than a year. However, homelessness has decreased by 10%.