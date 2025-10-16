San Bernardino unveils newly renovated Historic California Theater

San Bernardino leaders unveiled the newly renovated Historic California Theater during Tuesday's State of the City.

Originally named the Fox Theater, the venue debuted the studio's latest silent films beginning in 1928.

"The Fox Movie Company was building them so they had a place to show the movies they were producing," Public Works Director Lynn Merrill said.

Merrill and his team led the renovation of the nearly 100-year-old theater, replacing the woodwork, expanding the lobby and touching up the Wurlitzer 216 pipe organ, which is one of the last still in tune.

The city's industry boomed after the auditorium was built, with Will Rogers performing his final live show at the Historic California Theater.

In the 1930s, the auditorium was packed with test audiences for the era's biggest hits, including "King Kong" and "The Wizard of Oz."

In the 21st century, the theater and the city have faced hard times, with San Bernardino becoming one of four cities to experience a municipal bankruptcy in 2012.

"We've been through a lot of hard times," Merrill said.

The $6.7 million renovation of the Historic California Theaters aims to ensure the theater has everything it needs to thrive as the city continues to rebound from 2012.

"Create a catalyst to bring back the downtown," Merrill said. "Create that opportunity to experience the city."