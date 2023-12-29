San Bernardino police seeking additional victims of sexual assault suspect

Police are searching for additional victims of a sexual assault suspect who works as a traveling carnival employee across several states.

James Donnelly San Bernardino Police Department

San Bernardino Police Department investigators first learned of the assault allegations back on Oct. 25, when a victim made a report, according to a statement from the department.

Upon their arrival, they spoke with the victim and learned that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect, now identified as 60-year-old James Donnelly.

While investigating the allegations, detectives were able to identify two additional victims, both male and female, who had made similar allegations spanning back seven years, the statement continued.

"The victims were approximately ten years old when the sexual abuse started," SBPD said.

Donnelly was arrested on Dec. 23, when he was located setting up for a New Year's Eve festival at a local Southern California Fair Ground.

"Donnelly has worked for traveling carnivals for the past 30 years," SBPD officials said. "The carnivals traveled from California to Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Colorado."

Investigators learned that Donnelly would meet with women who lived near the carnivals and stay with them both short and long-term.

"The relationship he built with these women allowed him to have access to children who he would sexually assault," the statement noted.

Due to the nature of the crimes and Donnelly's frequent movement between states, investigators are seeking additional victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact them at (909) 384-5631.