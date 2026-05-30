San Bernardino police officer injured during encounter with suspect allegedly armed with knife

An officer with the San Bernardino Police Department was injured during an encounter with a suspect allegedly armed with a knife on Friday night, authorities said.

According to SBPD Lt. Chris Gray, officers responded to the New Zion Manor apartment complex on the 2000 block of Jubilee Court at about 11:30 p.m. while investigating a case of an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

At one point, a man appeared while armed with a knife, police said.

A police shooting then occurred, but SBPD did not immediately specify whether the man was shot.

An officer was injured during the encounter, but his injuries are not life-threatening, Gray said. It's not yet clear how he was injured.

No additional details were immediately made available. Gray said further information would be released later on Saturday.