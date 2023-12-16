San Bernardino man arrested for child abuse, drug charges after police find large amount of psilocybin mushrooms

A San Bernardino man has been arrested for child abuse and a number of drug charges.

The gun, mushrooms and other items that deputies discovered during the search warrant served at a San Bernardino home. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Deputies were first called to the suspect's home, located in the 4000 block of Lorraine Drive, on Dec. 4 in regards to a child abuse investigation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Upon entering the home, the deputies found "a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms in plain view and within reach of two young children," the statement from SBSD said.

After receiving a warrant, the deputies conducted a search of the home, finding a loaded 45-caliber handgun, more psilocybin mushrooms, a five-gallon bucket filled with marijuana extract and a large amount of processed marijuana.

While conducting their investigation, the deputies learned that the suspect, 33-year-old Marcus Newmann, had fled from home out of the back door as they arrived.

He was located and arrested a short time later. He has been book for child endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being in possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He is being held on $120,000 bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (909) 387-3545.