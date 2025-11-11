6-year-old boy found in Victorville; authorities seeking help locating parents

San Bernardino County deputies are asking for help from the public as they search for the parents of a boy who was found in Victorville on Tuesday.

The boy, who wasn't publicly identified, was found in the 12000 block of San Jacinto Drive at around 12:45 p.m., according to a news release from SBSD.

The boy who SBSD deputies found wandering in Victorville on Tuesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

They said that the child appears to be about six years old, but were unsure of his exact age.

"We are seeking the public's help in identifying the juvenile and locating his parent(s) or guardian," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact SBSD at (760) 241-2911.