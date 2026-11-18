Some Inland Empire mountain communities were busy preparing for incoming rain on Wednesday, hopeful to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating holiday storms that caused heavy mudflows and flooding.

"You never know up here," said Wrightwood resident Joseph Bliudzius. "Been putting out sandbags around the house. Digging out areas that get bogged down with pine needles. ... I kind of like having storms, but not big storms like we had last year."

In December 2025, busy roadways were overtaken by flooding and debris flow, leaving thousands stranded as homes were surrounded by rocks, debris and mud. The flash floods came from the unstable Bridge Fire burn scar, causing the thick debris to knock out power and water to many homes in the area.

This time around, San Bernardino County Fire Department crews say they're hopeful the community is better prepared for what could be in store with a "super" El Niño winter expected.

"We began our preparations. Many residents have done the same. This storm is going to be an opportunity to check how effective your preparations are," said San Bernardino County Firefighter Eric Sherwin.

He said that their teams are fully staffed and swift water rescue teams are prepared for action if needed.