San Bernardino County firefighter injured battling fire at vacant commercial building

A San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant commercial building in San Bernardino on Monday.

Crews were called to the corner of North E. Street and West Fourth Street at around 2 p.m. in San Bernardino upon learning of a fire showing from the roof of an abandoned two-story building, according to a news release from SBCoFD. At that point, crews entered the building to attempt to extinguish the base of the fire.

"Within minutes, interior conditions rapidly deteriorated due to heavy smoke and high heat," the release said. "Exterior crews then observed flames extending through the roof, prompting an immediate transition to a defending strategy."

A large contingency of fire department personnel responded to the fire, including 15 engines, three trucks, a medic squad, a breathing support unit, a rehabilitation unit, a robotics unit and three battalion chiefs and assistant chiefs each. A fire investigator was also called to the scene to help investigate the cause of the blaze.

"During the incident, an unmanned aerial system was deployed to support incident command," the release said.

Cres were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other nearby buildings, firefighters said. It did, however, spread to two palm trees across the street, which created an "immediate exposure threat" before the flames were extinguished.

One firefighter was hospitalized after sustaining moderate injuries in the firefight. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are said to be recovering. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Fire's Office of the Fire Marshall are working to determine what caused the blaze.