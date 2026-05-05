Over 100 arrests made in two-week San Bernardino County child sex crimes investigation

Over 100 people were arrested during a two-week investigation into child sex crimes in San Bernardino County, according to deputies.

In a news release shared on Tuesday, deputies said that the investigation, dubbed Operation Firewall, which spanned from April 19 through May 2, was led by SBSD's affiliate of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children in hopes of identifying and apprehending people suspected of exploiting children through the internet.

The operation involved personnel from 15 SBSD patrol stations and resulted in 101 arrests and the rescue of 16 children, the release said, noting that the victims were saved from "environments of further abuse and exploitation."

Though a list of perpetrators was not provided by deputies, they said that charges included the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, arranging to meet with a minor for sexual purposes, sending lewd photographs to a minor, lewd acts with a minor and violating sex offender registration requirements.

"Operation Firewall sends a clear message: we will use every resource available to create a safe online environment and hold those who seek to harm our children accountable," the release said. "The Sheriff's Department encourages parents and guardians to remain vigilant regarding their children's online activity."