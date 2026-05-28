San Bernardino County deputies arrest alleged serial rapist in High Desert

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested an alleged serial rapist accused of sexually assaulting at least four people in the High Desert between 2017 and 2025.

Detectives released the photo of the suspect, Alberto Zugarazo-Rodriguez, believing that there may be more victims.

Alberto Zugarazo-Rodriguez is accused of raping four people between 2017 and 2025. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

San Bernardino County deputies began their investigation into the four cases on May 21, 2026. Investigators said they identified Zugarazo-Rodriguez as their suspect. Within a week, they secured an arrest warrant for him. They found him living in a vehicle in the city of Hesperia.

Deputies booked Zugarazo-Rodriguez into the High Desert Detention Center on five counts of rape by force, one count of false imprisonment and one count of kidnapping to commit rape. His bail is set at $1 million.

Investigators did not specify when the fifth alleged rape happened.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department urged any additional victims to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or the dispatch center at (760) 956-5001.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at (844) 909-3006, text REPORT to the same number. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff's department's website: mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.