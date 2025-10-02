1 dead after big rig crash on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

One person was killed in a crash involving a big rig on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino on Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol officers said.

It happened at around 2 a.m. on southbound lanes near Orange Show Road, according to CHP officers.

They say that a big rig hauling gravel lost control and slammed into a pole on the freeway shoulder. The collision caused the truck to overturn and burst into flames while the driver was still inside. Debris from the back of the truck was strewn across the freeway, police also noted.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say that the trailer attached to the semi truck was registered to a local business, but they had no information on where the driver was based.

All southbound lanes were shut down for several hours due to a SigAlert as investigators surveyed the scene to try and determine what caused the crash.

No further information was provided.