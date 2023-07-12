Report: SAG-AFTRA agrees to federal mediation with studios as deadline nears

With just hours until the contract between Hollywood actors and studios expires, both sides have agreed to seek federal mediation in hopes of averting a strike that could derail the film industry.

A report from Variety on Tuesday disclosed that "a group of CEOs and senior executives" were making moves towards avoiding the strike by the nearly 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists).

"In addition to the executives discussing efforts to bring in a federal mediator, talent agency chieftains ... have reached out to SAG-AFTRA leaders in recent days to offer assistance that could stave off a second Hollywood work stoppage this summer," said the report from Variety.

The group of "talent agency chieftains" included the likes of Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who gathered for a conference call Monday evening.

Related: SAG-AFTRA overwhelmingly authorizes strike if contract talks stall

Current hopes is that the sides can avoid a similar situation like the ongoing Writers Guild Association strike, which has been ongoing for more than two months now as members continue to seek better pay and benefits from the studios.

The contract between SAG-AFTRA members and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the production companies, is set to expire at midnight on Wednesday. This comes nearly two weeks after the two sides opted to extend the contract from the original expiration date on June 30 so that negotiations could continue.

Early Tuesday evening, Deadline reported that both sides had agreed to seek federal mediation.

Thus far, contract negotiation have been ongoing under a mutually agreed-upon media blackout, preventing either side from discussing the status of talks with the media.

SAG-AFTRA negotiators are seeking a number of demands that include upgraded benefit plans, member protections from "erosion of income" by inflation and reduced residuals, unregulated use of artificial intelligence and demands for self-taped auditions, as detailed in a letter sent to union members in June.

The actors union has not gone on strike since 1980.

Should actors end up going on strike, it would result in what could be a complete shutdown of production as they join the striking writers, who are seeking similar demands in their own negotiations.

AMPTP recently reached a multi-year contract agreement with the Directors Guild of America, which was ratified by members in late June.